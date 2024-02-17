Former WWE Manager left unimpressed by AJ Styles' current storyline on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the show, a heated altercation unfolded between AJ Styles and Karl Anderson of the OC. When Anderson accused Styles of forgetting who he was and what he stood for, The Phenomenal One responded by throwing slaps at Anderson. The situation escalated until Luke Gallows stepped in to diffuse the tension.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his view that there was a lack of chemistry between the two during the segment. He pointed out that WWE had not effectively built interest in the situation, particularly considering it has been months since they have been properly utilized together on television.

"I just don't see it. I don't feel the chemistry yet. You feel the chemistry between Roman and The Rock. You feel that. But here you got two guys in a tag team that I haven't seen on TV in months... We know that they are connected, but for them all of a sudden to have a disagreement? Ehh. Didn't do anything for me," Dutch Mantell said. [57:51 - 58:29]

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the OC and AJ Styles evolves in the upcoming weeks.

