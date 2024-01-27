NJPW star to join top WWE faction? - 4 things The OC can do to get AJ Styles to re-align with them

WWE has several exciting factions. The Bloodline is arguably the most successful stable of the modern era, if not of all time. The Judgment Day has taken over much of the company, and Damage CTRL is draped in championship gold.

One of the more underrated and underutilized factions in the company is The O.C. The stable currently consists of four members, with AJ Styles as the leader, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as a tag team, and Michin covering the women's division.

Unfortunately, things haven't been the same for the group ever since AJ returned from injury. He has had a bad attitude and regularly lashes out at his stablemates. It seems as if anything they do is immediately rejected by The Phenomenal One. At this point, they seem to barely even be associated with one another.

Thankfully, there are ways The O.C. could fix their seemingly fractured relationship with Styles. In this article, we will look at a handful of ways Michin, Gallows, and Anderson could make things right with the former World Champion.

Below are four things The O.C. can do to get AJ Styles to re-align with them on WWE SmackDown.

#4. They could win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles have been unified for around a year and a half now. The RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles were unified by The Usos back in 2022 and have yet to be split.

The current champions are Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. The two top-level stars carry around two sets of titles each and seemingly have a chokehold on WWE's tag team scene.

If The O.C. wants to show AJ Styles that they are worthy of his attention, the best way to do that for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may be to win gold. If they can defeat The Judgment Day, AJ will have no choice but to see that they are the real deal and worthy enough to hang around with.

#3. The group could turn heel and show ruthlessness

The O.C. on RAW

The O.C. has had an interesting run in WWE. During their first stint with the promotion, they mostly worked as heels. This was most notable when the-then trio feuded with John Cena.

Since the stable re-formed in 2022, however, The O.C. have been babyfaces. Gallows, Anderson, and Michin returned to WWE to help Styles fight off The Judgment Day. They've remained on the good side ever since.

Given AJ's recent attitude and heelish antics, the perfect way for The O.C. to make up with the former World Champion is to replicate and emulate his behavior. If Gallows, Michin, and Anderson turn heel and start becoming vicious villains, AJ will surely ease up on them, and it could alleviate tension.

#2. The O.C. could help AJ Styles win at the Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles has a lot on his plate right now. He has been consumed by the idea of getting revenge on The Bloodline following their assault, costing him weeks of his WWE career. Perhaps more importantly, however, is his goal to win a major title.

The Phenomenal One hopes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and he has a chance at the Royal Rumble. He will be battling Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

If The O.C. wishes to mend fences with Styles, then Gallows, Anderson, and Michin interfering and helping AJ win the bout could go a long way. If they help The Phenomenal One become the World Champion again, he'll surely lighten up and accept them back with open arms.

#1. They could bring in Tama Tonga to reignite the stable

Expand Tweet

Tama Tonga is one of the biggest free agents out on the scene today. The adopted son of the legendary Haku, Tama found great success as part of the Guerrillas of Destiny in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Now, however, there are rumors he could be WWE-bound.

At the very least, Tama is allegedly on Triple H's radar. This could mean that he'll end up in WWE sooner rather than later. If he does, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin could potentially recruit Tama to The O.C.

He was a major part of The Bullet Club for many years, which The O.C. spun off from. If AJ and Tama have a good relationship, bringing him into the fold could be a good way for the stable to entice Styles to return on a regular basis.

