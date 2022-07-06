"I didn't have relatives in the business" - Former WWE manager opens up on his 'mentors' Owen and Bret Hart (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar spoke at length about how he learned all about professional wrestling from Owen and Bret Hart during this week's episode of UnSKripted.

Oscar managed Men on a Mission during the 1990s in WWE and credited the Hart brothers as his mentors. The wrestling veteran revealed that he got into the business by "accident" and was grateful to have received guidance from two of the most gifted performers in the industry.

Oscar's family didn't have a background in wrestling, yet he managed to get signed by the biggest company in the world during the height of his managerial career. Here's what the ex-WWE personality had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Q&A show with Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Owen was my mentor. Him and Bret were my go-to guys when I was training because you've got to remember something," said Oscar. "I wasn't grandfathered in. I didn't have relatives in the business. I didn't train, you know, I didn't know none of that. I came into the business by accident. Basically, a guy off the street and then you come into the wrestling business, but Owen and Bret were my mentors, and they taught me the ropes and the way to go and all of the other stuff." [13:24 - 13:58]

Oscar recalls recreating a famous movie scene with Owen Hart while on the road for WWE

The late great Owen Hart was one of the most respected names during his prime. Oscar had the opportunity to travel the world with Hart during WWE tours, and he revealed a memorable moment from their time in Rome.

Oscar and Owen Hart recreated a famous scene from the movie, The Way of the Dragon, where Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris engaged in a legendary fight at the iconic Colosseum.

"One of my best moments with Owen, I'm a Bruce Lee fan, and that scene from Way of the Dragon with him and Chuck Norris, which was at the Colosseum in Rome," reminisced the former manager. "Me and Owen were up there, taking pictures, recreating the scene; that is something that I'll never forget." [14:00 - 14:23]

