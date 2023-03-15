Former WWE manager picks 38-year-old star as top babyface over Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez feels Sami Zayn has emerged as the top babyface in the world of wrestling over the last year.

Despite his association with The Bloodline, Sami managed to be a crowd favorite due to his antics. After the Roman Reigns-led faction turned their backs on him, Zayn has started a crusade to bring the stable down and emerged as one of the biggest faces in WWE.

On the latest episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Ricardo Rodriguez discussed the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He mentioned that although Sami's name is not featured on the list of the top babyface category, the former Honorary Uce was his pick.

"For me, Sami Zayn. I know he's not on the list, but I'm doing that little insert name at the bottom. The write-in, I'll do the write-in. So, for me, it's Sami Zayn." [From 19:15 - 19:25]

You can watch the full video here:

Miguel Perez named Drew McIntyre as the top babyface in WWE

During the same conversation, Planeta Wrestling member Miguel Perez mentioned that while WWE had some great babyfaces this year, Drew McIntyre was his top pick. He detailed that Cody was sidelined for the majority of 2022 due to his injury and in his absence, McIntyre picked up the reins as the top babyface.

"My pick is Drew McIntyre. To me, he has a lot of talent and he's very good on the mic. He doesn't need a lot of time to do a long promo. You have the capacity to have a promo with two, three, four words and don't need any more. Drew McIntyre it is." [From 20:28 - 20:55]

Perez also praised McIntyre's promo skills and mentioned that The Scottish Warrior did not need long, rambling promos to get fans invested in his storylines.

Who is your pick for the top babyface of 2022? Cast your votes for the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes