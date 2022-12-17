Former WWE manager shares why the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown "surprised" him (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bray Wyatt and LA Knight's angle on SmackDown this week.

During this week's show, LA Knight mentioned that he was tired of mind games and called out the former Universal Champion. Wyatt came out to say that he was innocent, but Knight attacked him almost immediately.

This led to Uncle Howdy showing up at the arena. The creepy figure walked down the entrance way, and LA Knight ran out of the ring.

On this week's edition of SmackTalk, Mantell said that the whole segment did not have a payoff at the end. He acknowledged that it was surprising to see Uncle Howdy, and the angle had him hooked.

"They didn't have a get-out point. They just left you there, and then when they came back, everybody was gone. They did the same thing last week in the dressing room. Even though they did the same thing last week, it piqued my interest. That Bray Wyatt thing tonight was fine. Now I'm interested. Actually, it surprised me that we even had Uncle Howdy show up. And I was thinking, 'Wait a minute,' and it kept going on and on. I kept thinking, what are we waiting on here? And I think everybody else was thinking the same thing because you don't gotta be a NASA scientist to understand how WWE does their stuff." [From 17:30 - 19:21]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Dutch Mantell also heaped praise on Triple H for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

During the same conversation, Dutch Mantell tipped his hat to Triple H and the rest of the WWE creative team. He detailed that The Game had managed to motivate the entire team to put on the best show on TV.

"Hats off to Triple H and the creative team and everybody. I think he's motivated everybody. Everybody's putting out their best work and some things will catch on, some things won't." [From 18:35 - 18:46]

Front Office Sports @FOS WWE has appointed Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as its new co-CEOs.



Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, will oversee WWE’s creative, previously led by Vince McMahon. WWE has appointed Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as its new co-CEOs. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, will oversee WWE’s creative, previously led by Vince McMahon. https://t.co/w4Kzx1RNGy

He mentioned that Bray Wyatt and Sami Zayn were the highlights of the Friday Night show, and WWE put on several segments for both stars to keep the audience engaged.

What did you think of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes