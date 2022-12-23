Former WWE manager thinks returning legend should win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks The Rock winning the Royal Rumble 2023 is a good choice as it could bring much mainstream attention to WWE.

With the Royal Rumble just over a month away, fans have been speculating who will win and earn the chance to main event WrestleMania 39. Recent rumors suggest that if The Rock is available to appear at the event, WWE will have him compete and win the Men's Rumble.

This will bring to reality his much-talked-about dream match with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk on WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell opened up about the possibility of The Brahma Bull winning the Royal Rumble. The former WWE manager believes that it's the best choice the promotion could make since The Great One is the biggest movie star in the world today.

Mantell explained that The Rock winning the coveted match could potentially drive a lot of new eyeballs to the global juggernaut's product.

"This is a good thing about it. Right now, they got the fans talking. Now would be a great match-up. And I think they can negotiate this down. I think that's the best choice they can make with The Rock because he's the hottest movie star in the business, and look where that puts WWE's name. It's gonna put it everywhere. I don't know where this idea came from, but if it came from inside, it'll be a record pay-per-view buy," said Dutch Mantell. (1:50 - 2:29)

Furthermore, Mantell feels though it could be a tricky decision to have The Rock win the Royal Rumble, WWE can figure out a way since both parties are aligned.

"I think it's a great idea. And how can they do it? Well, I don't know the ins and outs of it, but if it can be done, WWE can get it done. And I think The Rock wants to do it," added Dutch Mantell. (2:40 - 2:52)

Check out the full video below:

Current WrestleMania status of WWE legend The Rock

Though fans have been fully clamoring to see The Brahma Bull return and challenge Roman Reigns, it's still far from a done deal.

According to a recent report, The Rock competing at WrestleMania 39 is a possibility but far from confirmed. On the contrary, John Cena has a higher chance than Dwayne Johnson of appearing at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

Abs @AbhishekPW



THE ROCK vs ROMAN REIGNS THIS IS LITTHE ROCK vs ROMAN REIGNS THIS IS LIT🔥THE ROCK vs ROMAN REIGNS https://t.co/aT5NCCI7Sp

It's safe to say if Johnson's schedule doesn't allow him to compete at WrestleMania 39, it will leave legions of fans thoroughly disappointed.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on why The Rock should win the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes