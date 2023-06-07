Former WWE MITB winner regularly called up Paul Heyman for help while working for rival promotion (Exclusive)

Former MITB winner Ken Anderson recently revealed that he kept in touch with Paul Heyman for guidance even after his WWE departure.

The 47-year-old went by the name Mr. Kennedy in the global juggernaut, where he worked from 2005-2009. He was a homegrown talent who began his WWE career in the then-developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling. Anderson had a great start to his main roster, winning the United States Championship in 2006 and the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2007 at WrestleMania 23.

However, Ken Anderson lost his contract to Edge a few weeks later. He failed to reach the same heights again and was eventually released from WWE in 2009. Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Anderson spoke about his friendship with Paul Heyman, which began when he was working in OVW.

Ken Anderson revealed that even after joining IMPACT Wrestling, he stayed in touch with Heyman, calling him up to share thoughts on the scripts handed to him.

"Even when I got to TNA, I remained friends with Paul (Heyman), and from time to time, Vince (Russo) would hand me a script, and I would look at it and couldn't get wrap my head around it and make it mine. It just wouldn't seem natural to me. Oftentimes I would call Paul, just about every week, and say, 'Here's what they have given me, here's what I think, do you have any thoughts?' said Ken Anderson.

Furthermore, the former WWE star added that The Wiseman would make "awesome additions" to the scripts and mail them back to him in no time.

"And he would say, 'Just stand by, I'll fire you off an email in ten minutes,' and five minutes later, he would send an email, and there would be some awesome additions. In a way, Paul Heyman was writing for IMPACT Wrestling," added Ken Anderson. (28:54 - 29:41)

Bronson Reed credits Paul Heyman for his new WWE nickname

Even though he's involved with The Bloodline currently, Paul Heyman doesn't hesitate to help the younger generation of stars by giving invaluable advice.

Last month in an interview, Bronson Reed revealed that it was none other than Heyman who suggested his "Mr. Nice Guy" nickname. Reed added that he immediately accepted it as he has immense respect for The Wiseman.

"That actually wasn’t my idea [to be billed as Mr. Nice Guy]... Australian TV shows and the Mr. Nice Guy was actually Paul Heyman. He suggested that and obviously when such a great mind of the business like Paul Heyman suggests anything, you should go with it because he knows what he’s talking about… Again, huge ECW fan. So, if he has an idea like that, of course, of course that’s what I’m gonna go with," said Reed.

Heyman has remained at Roman Reigns' side in the heated Bloodline civil war, while Jey and Jimmy Uso are slowly distancing themselves from The Tribal Chief.

