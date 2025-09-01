Former WWE Money in the Bank winner reacts to John Cena using his move at Clash in Paris

By Ishan Dubey
Published Sep 01, 2025 07:50 GMT
John Cena with the Money in the Bank briefcase (Image via WWE
John Cena with the Money in the Bank briefcase (Image via WWE Vault on YouTube)

John Cena battled Logan Paul in a great match at Clash in Paris. The match was filled with callbacks to Cena's iconic clashes with major rivals in the past, including names like Cesaro and AJ Styles. The Cenaation Leader also hit an End of Days to Logan Paul during the match, which was a shoutout to Baron Corbin. Corbin took to X to react to Cena using his finisher.

Ad

Baron Corbin is a former United States Champion and a Money in the Bank winner. He had a match against the Last Real Champion back at SummerSlam 2017, where Cena emerged victorious. Corbin was released from WWE in November last year and joined Major League Wrestling under the name Bishop Dyer.

He recently won the MLW World Tag Team Championship along with Donovan Dijak (fka Dominik Dijakovic) at the Summer of Beasts event in June.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following Clash in Paris 2025, Corbin took to X/Twitter to react to Cena using his finisher. He reacted with a funny GIF where the character has their eyes wide open.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

The WWE Universe loved seeing Cena pay homage to his previous opponents. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the rest of his farewell tour.

John Cena shared his thoughts on Logan Paul after Clash in Paris

After defeating Logan Paul in an intense singles bout, John Cena spoke about the match on the Clash in Paris post-show. He looked back at the match and shared some insights on his future.

Ad

During the post-show, Cena praised his opponent. Here is what he said:

"I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see - and I think the WWE Universe can agree - I see so much potential in him, and he's just so good at this. I will say this - there has never been somebody who's been the marquee in this business that hasn't been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it. You have to invest your heart and soul. You say I'm going at a different level, I'm simply just giving all I have, and that's all I've really ever done. I'm glad everybody appreciates it, but I'm just trying to give my heart to the canvas. Tonight, anybody that doesn't like Logan Paul, that's fine, but I've got to put some respect on that name," Cena said.
Ad

John Cena also confirmed that he will be appearing at the September 5, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications