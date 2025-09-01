Former WWE Money in the Bank winner reacts to John Cena using his move at Clash in Paris

John Cena battled Logan Paul in a great match at Clash in Paris. The match was filled with callbacks to Cena's iconic clashes with major rivals in the past, including names like Cesaro and AJ Styles. The Cenaation Leader also hit an End of Days to Logan Paul during the match, which was a shoutout to Baron Corbin. Corbin took to X to react to Cena using his finisher.Baron Corbin is a former United States Champion and a Money in the Bank winner. He had a match against the Last Real Champion back at SummerSlam 2017, where Cena emerged victorious. Corbin was released from WWE in November last year and joined Major League Wrestling under the name Bishop Dyer.He recently won the MLW World Tag Team Championship along with Donovan Dijak (fka Dominik Dijakovic) at the Summer of Beasts event in June.Following Clash in Paris 2025, Corbin took to X/Twitter to react to Cena using his finisher. He reacted with a funny GIF where the character has their eyes wide open.The WWE Universe loved seeing Cena pay homage to his previous opponents. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the rest of his farewell tour.John Cena shared his thoughts on Logan Paul after Clash in ParisAfter defeating Logan Paul in an intense singles bout, John Cena spoke about the match on the Clash in Paris post-show. He looked back at the match and shared some insights on his future.During the post-show, Cena praised his opponent. Here is what he said:&quot;I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see - and I think the WWE Universe can agree - I see so much potential in him, and he's just so good at this. I will say this - there has never been somebody who's been the marquee in this business that hasn't been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it. You have to invest your heart and soul. You say I'm going at a different level, I'm simply just giving all I have, and that's all I've really ever done. I'm glad everybody appreciates it, but I'm just trying to give my heart to the canvas. Tonight, anybody that doesn't like Logan Paul, that's fine, but I've got to put some respect on that name,&quot; Cena said.WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKJohn Cena on Logan Paul after their match at WWE Clash In Paris: &quot;I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see - and I think the WWE Universe can agree - I see so much potential in him, and he's just so good at this. &quot;I will say this - there has never been somebody who'sJohn Cena also confirmed that he will be appearing at the September 5, 2025, episode of SmackDown.