Former WWE name reveals that Paul Heyman campaigned for him to get a job in the company

A former WWE name commented on his friendship with Paul Heyman recently. He revealed that the Hall of Famer campaigned for him to be hired by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Jimmy Jacobs was a well-known independent wrestler who wrestled for several years for Ring of Honor. He even competed in two WWE matches in 2005. He joined the Stamford-based promotion's creative team in 2015 as a writer but was fired two years later for posting a photo on Instagram with members of Bullet Club during their "invasion" of RAW.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Jimmy Jacobs touched upon his friendship with Paul Heyman and how the WWE Hall of Famer always tried to look out for him and even went as far as trying to get him a job in the company.

Ad

Trending

"So Paul and I became friends. And, yeah, he always looked out for me, you know? He got me that match with Eddie [Guerrero] on SmackDown. I was in town in Reading, Pennsylvania, and SmackDown was gonna be there. And I asked Paul, I was like, 'Hey, man. Let's grab dinner afterwards.' And he hit me back up because, like, you know, 'Actually, I told Tommy Dreamer, you're just gonna come to the show, so come to the show instead.' And, yeah, man, he looked out for me."

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Jimmy continued further, saying:

"The next time I was at WWE was he invited me to... I wasn't even, like, booked as an extra. He just, like, 'Here. Come on.' It was in, like, Milwaukee a week or two later, and he went, like, right up to Johnny Ace. He goes, 'This is Jimmy Jacobs. He wrestles for Ring of Honor. He's a good wrestler, and he deserves a job in this company', which is, like you know, I wasn't ready for a job at WWE at that point. That's for sure. But, like, who does that?" [33:13 - 34:06]

Ad

Ad

Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns betrayed him first

Paul Heyman was by Roman Reigns' side throughout his legendary 1,316-day title reign. However, their relationship slowly started to sour after Reigns lost his title at WrestleMania 40. All this culminated in Heyman betraying the Tribal Chief this year at WrestleMania 41 and aligning himself with Seth Rollins.

A fan recently posted on social media that he will never forgive Heyman for betraying the OTC. The WWE Hall of Famer then claimed that it was Roman who betrayed their bond before giving props to Bron Breakker for attacking him.

Ad

"Mr @RodneyMKirabo -- I will proudly live with your condemnation, but it's @WWERomanReigns who betrayed our bond, not the other way around. And massive props to @bronbreakkerwwe for dishing out the punishment to the #TribalChief for his lack of true love for his #Wiseman!"

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Paul Heyman will betray Seth Rollins too in the future.

Please credit the Cafe de Rene podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!