Former WWE Nexus member praises Stone Cold Steve Austin on his physique improvement

Hall of Famer Stone Cold's recent workout video gained the attention of several wrestling fans, who commented on how good he looked. Former WWE Superstar and Nexus member Darren Young also commented on the video, talking about how the legend had kept himself fit.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently posted a video on his Instagram where he talked about how there were rumors about his return to WWE for another match. There were a few rumors recently about The Rattlesnake possibly making a return to WWE.

However, the legend said that although his workouts had led to people asking why he was suddenly training, it was because he had gotten "tired of looking like sh** and decided to do something about it." It appears that he might not be returning to wrestle after all, or even if he does, that's not the main reason he's been working out.

Darren Young (real-life Fred Rosser) commented and retweeted the video of Stone Cold talking about his workouts and said that he loved the way the legend trained and kept himself looking vibrant.

"I absolutely love the way the Rattlesnake trains and keeps himself looking so vibrant. Health is wealth oh hell yea 🗣🗣🗣 @steveaustinBSR"

Recent reports have indicated that Stone Cold Steve Austin might be talking about a return to WWE

The Hall of Famer returned to the ring after 19 years at WrestleMania 38. Stone Cold's comeback was a nostalgic moment for fans, but according to another report, he enjoyed his return so much that he wants to do it again.

The report stated that WWE wanted to do more with Steve Austin and made him an offer for another match. It, however, added that the two parties were "far apart" in terms of their initial offer.

Currently, Austin has not denied that he might return to wrestling, despite saying that this was not the reason he has been working out.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Texas Rattlesnake makes yet another appearance at the upcoming WrestleMania event.

