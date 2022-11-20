Create

"Guy hasn't aged in 20 years" - WWE Universe reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s stunning physique at 57-years-old

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 20, 2022 09:36 PM IST
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Steve Austin is a former WWE Champion

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently posted a video addressing his recent training videos and potential comeback rumors.

Recently, Austin has been posting videos of himself training vigorously. The videos came as a shock to many fans considering he has retired from the ring.

The videos also sparked rumors that perhaps the Rattlesnake is training for an in-ring return. Given that WrestleMania 39 is only a few months away, the rumors have started gaining momentum.

However, Steve Austin recently posted a video to Instagram where he addressed his recent training videos as well as rumors of a potential comeback. In the video, Steve Austin said that the reason he has been training so hard is because he looked in the mirror and realized didn't really like what he saw.

The WWE Universe reacted positively to Steve Austin's incredible workout routine and physique at 57 years old. Check out some of their reactions below:

@TheEnemiesPE3 Guy hasn’t aged in 20 years
@TheEnemiesPE3 It can be as simple as that. Man I look like shit too and need to start doing something about it too
@TheEnemiesPE3 Cuz y’all not bout to have my uncle in a ring again. I will put magic on it. Without him being hurt or anything of course. But leave Uncle Steve ALONE
@TheEnemiesPE3 Not gonna lie.We've have a few "Last Rides" with Stone Cold...But I wouldn't mind an "Old Man Logan" gimmick, even for just a PPV like WM.Just nothing too crazy.
@TheEnemiesPE3 320g of protein damn
@TheEnemiesPE3 Relatable and real as fuck. I feel the same way about myself and I’m gonna snap outta it.
@TheEnemiesPE3 “Still drink beer on Friday night” @Declivice @KyleLamLPblog
@TheEnemiesPE3 Isn’t this what he said leading up to his Mania match this year?
@TheEnemiesPE3 THREE HUNDRED AND TWENTY GRAMS OF PROTEIN??? SHIIIIIT! https://t.co/KOqQ23YdT6
@TheEnemiesPE3 Good for Steve for getting back in proper shape!

One fan said that Austin was and always will be the man.

@TheEnemiesPE3 The man! Always was and always will be!

Another fan believed that the former WWE Champion was lying to the fans.

@TheEnemiesPE3 Why are you lying to us like this Steve https://t.co/sD2hmFzhph

While another fan said that Stone Cold Steve Austin looked good for his age.

@TheEnemiesPE3 He looks good for his age ain’t gon cap 😩😍

Some fans don't seem to believe Steve Austin.

@TheEnemiesPE3 See you in LA. https://t.co/1R1HtYfpLt
@TheEnemiesPE3 If that ain’t the most Stone Cold Steve Austin answer idk what is.
@TheEnemiesPE3 Alright Steve. https://t.co/KlzQdTyH32

What ever the reason may be, Austin is looking in ring-ready shape and shouldn't be counted out for an approach at the Show of Shows.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

Steve Austin shocked the world when he made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

Although Austin occasionally appeared on WWE television since his retirement, this was his first official match. The match wasn't too bad and the Rattlesnake was able to put Owens away in 13 minutes.

#WrestleMania XII ➡️ #WrestleMania 38.#ThankYouAustin for all the @WrestleMania Moments. @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/m0mgm9RG0L

This match is what started the initial speculation that Stone Cold would be back to compete at this year's WrestleMania as well. Only time will tell if Austin will make a comeback this year as well.

Do you think Austin is training for an in-ring return? Let us know in the comments section below.

