Former WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo upset over possible demands of Impact Wrestling

At Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view event, Deonna Purrazzo stole the show, quite literally, when she faced Jordynne Grace. The former Impact Knockouts Champion was completely overwhelmed by the former WWE NXT Superstar, as Deonna Purrazzo made her submit verbally in the middle of the ring, utilizing a double Fujiwara Armbar. With her incredible win over Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo's 'impact' since coming to Impact Wrestling was solidified as she became the Impact Knockouts Champion.

However, while the newly crowned Impact Knockouts Champion wants to celebrate and savor her win, it appears that this is not a win that she will get to treasure for too long, with Impact Wrestling's Twitter already talking about a future prospective rematch with former Champion, Jordynne Grace.

Deonna Purrazzo upset over Tweet by Impact Wrestling

It has only been two days since Deonna Purrazzo made her appearance against Jordynne Grace at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view, and already, there is talk of a rematch in the future.

At Slammiversary, 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo created quite the splash when she made her opponent, the former Impact Knockouts Champion verbally tap out. Now, Impact Wrestling has sent out a Tweet talking about how Jordynne Grace will be looking for her rematch against Deonna Purrazzo soon enough.

To this, Deonna Purrazzo was not at all happy and said that she should have a week, at least, to celebrate becoming the new Impact Knockouts Champion.

"I can’t have a week to celebrate being the NEW Knockouts Champion? My gosh..."

I can’t have a week to celebrate being the NEW Knockouts Champion? My gosh... https://t.co/QWAoOG6mn5 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 21, 2020

Thankfully for Deonna Purrazzo, this Tuesday at least, she will get the chance to celebrate her win on Impact Wrestling, with no title match scheduled for the show. On the other hand, The North, who defended their Impact Tag Team titles against the chaotic team of Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan, will not have the same luxury.

The North are set to defend their Impact Tag Team titles on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, when they face the newly returned, Motor City Machine Guns. Also on this week's show, EC3 is set to officially return to Impact.

Deonna Purrazzo better be careful now, as while she may possibly be safe this Tuesday, Jordynne Grace will not be giving up the quest to gain back her title anytime soon.