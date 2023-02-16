Former WWE official believes the company missed a huge opportunity ahead of Elimination Chamber 

Did WWE miss a big opportunity on Monday Night RAW to make the Women's Elimination Chamber match even better? According to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, the promotion did miss a chance to make it better.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley were presented with an opportunity to be placed in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair. The stipulation was made that if either Lynch or Bayley won, they would be added to the Women's Chamber match this Saturday night.

Belair ended up winning the match and shut down the chance for WWE to do something different this weekend.

On the latest episode of Reffin' Rant, Jimmy Korderas spoke on what he believes was a missed opportunity on Monday Night RAW. He feels it could have made this Saturday's Premium Live Event even more interesting.

“Monday was the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, and they made me look forward to certain matches, but there was one match that they could’ve put a little twist on and didn’t. The women’s match that main-evented the show. If Becky or Bayley won the match, they would enter as the seventh participant in the Elimination Chamber match, and the match would start as a three-way. But with Bianca winning, neither one of them will enter the match. I get the idea that you don’t want your champion pinned, but you could have had one of those other participants enter that match and have seven people in it to differentiate it from all other Elimination Chambers. I just think it was a missed opportunity to do something different without having to pin Bianca for one to get into the match.” [H/T: EwrestlingNews]

Will Sami Zayn shock the world in Montreal at Elimination Chamber?

Sami Zayn heads into the biggest match in his WWE career this Saturday night at Elimination Chamber as he battles Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While most don't expect Zayn to upset The Head of the Table, many fans are holding out hope that the former Honorary Uce scores one of the biggest upsets in WWE history this Saturday night.

Will the road to WrestleMania take a sharp turn this Saturday night? We'll find out soon enough.

