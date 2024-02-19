Former WWE official comments on historic Elimination Chamber botch

A former WWE referee recently explained how an infamous botch happened at Elimination Chamber 2019.

Daniel Bryan was the WWE Champion heading into the 2019 Elimination Chamber match. He defended the title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, and Jeff Hardy inside the steel structure. He retained the WWE Championship after eliminating Kingston last with the Busaiku Knee.

However, eagle-eyed fans back then noticed that referee Mike Chioda enforced a rope break when Bryan had Kingston in the LeBell Lock. It was confusing at the time since an Elimination Chamber match has No Disqualification rules and Bryan would not have been disqualified if he didn't release the hold.

Expand Tweet

In response to a fan who commented about the rope break, Chioda explained that they had "creative liberty" at the time it was happening. The commentators during the match also helped by saying that Daniel Bryan was exhausted from the match, so he had to release the LeBell Lock to gather himself.

"Creative liberty!" Chioda wrote.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what happened in that Elimination Chamber match five years ago, it led to "KofiMania," which culminated at WrestleMania 35. Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship after 11 long years on the main roster.

This year's Elimination Chamber will be in Australia

The 2024 Elimination Chamber event will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. There are two Chamber matches to determine the challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Here's the match card so far:

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBA to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens to determine the No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as special guests of The Grayson Waller Effect

There will be a last-chance Battle Royale to determine the last participant in the women's Chamber match this Monday on WWE RAW.

Who do you think will win the men's and women's Chamber matches? Share your answers in the comments section below.