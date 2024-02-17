WWE Superstar reveals new nickname ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has shared a new nickname ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tonight's show will take place at the Delta Center and features an exciting card.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will feature several qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber premium live event next weekend. The Rock and Roman Reigns are also advertised for tonight's show following The Great One's stunning heel turn last week during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference.

Zoey Stark is from Salt Lake City and has given herself a new nickname before tonight's show. Stark debuted on the main roster at Night of Champions 2023 as Trish Stratus's protege and helped the Hall of Famer defeat Becky Lynch. She is currently in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on RAW.

Ahead of SmackDown, the 30-year-old took to social media to reveal a new "Super Stark" nickname.

Wrestling veteran claims Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will never get over with the WWE Universe

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler will never become popular on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show in December 2023, Russo claimed Stark and Baszler were never going to make a difference on the main roster. The veteran suggested the promotion focus on its "big hitters" instead of featuring a ton of talent every week.

"Where are the other two? Nowhere to be found now. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Bro, you can’t book like this. That’s why I am saying Chris [Featherstone], like when I’m talking about having your A roster on both shows. You don’t need these people. They are not over. They are never gonna get over. Nobody cares. Go with your big hitters, man." [From 14:34 onwards]

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler will be competing in the Last Chance Battle Royal on RAW next week to try and earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Shotzi was originally scheduled to be a part of the match but suffered a significant injury during this past Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT.

