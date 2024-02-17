The Rock and Roman Reigns to issue major WrestleMania challenge on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

The Rock and Roman Reigns are both scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City following an explosive WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last Thursday night in Las Vegas.

It appeared that The Rock and Roman Reigns were set to square off at WrestleMania 40, but wrestling fans completely rejected the dream match. Most fans would prefer to see Cody Rhodes finally finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row.

WWE changed course, and The Rock turned heel during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference and delivered a slap to The American Nightmare's face. It has also been reported that The Great One has fully embraced becoming a heel moving forward on WWE television.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock could issue a major challenge during their appearance tonight on SmackDown. Last Monday night, Seth Rollins told Cody Rhodes that he has his back in his rivalry against The Bloodline.

The Head of the Table and The People's Champion may decide to respond to the conversation between Rhodes and Rollins tonight and suggest a dream tag team match for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

WWE veteran claims The Rock only cares about himself

Vince Russo recently took The Rock to task and claimed the legend only cared about himself.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show earlier this month, the veteran claimed the 51-year-old only cared about himself. Russo added that he may not have been willing to lose to Roman Reigns if the two did face off at WrestleMania 40.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? You think Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Russo said. (35:52 - 36:18)

Wrestling fans have become very invested in Cody Rhodes finishing his story and capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare can finally become champion later this year at WrestleMania 40.

