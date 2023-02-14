Former WWE official disagrees with Gunther’s latest challenger

SmackDown star Gunther is the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General has brought prestige to the workhorse title throughout his reign, which will cross the year mark post-WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of the Show of Shows, the 35-year-old has found himself a fresh challenger in Madcap Moss. Moss won a Fatal-4-Way match featuring Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio, pinning the latter.

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas isn't a fan of this decision by creative. Speaking on Reffin Rant, he claimed any of the other three contenders would have evoked excitement as opposed to Madcap Moss, who hasn't been featured as a credible superstar on WWE TV:

"A lot of that has to do with the fact he hasn't been featured on television. He hasn't been pumped up, so people don't really know what to expect," Korderas said. "We will probably get a decent match because GUNTHER will — in my honest opinion — help elevate Madcap Moss [...] I don't think there's the interest there that you could have had with any other of the three contenders in my opinion."

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas for the winner. Spoke volumes. In today's #ReffinRant on SD Fri, we got a 4way match to see who would face the IC this week on SD & the crowd went absolutelyfor the winner. Spoke volumes. #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant on SD Fri, we got a 4way match to see who would face the IC this week on SD & the crowd went absolutely 😐 for the winner. Spoke volumes. #StaySafe https://t.co/57EZikQoeV

It makes sense that viewers do not see Madcap Moss pulling an upset over The Ring General in their impending title clash set to take place on the road to WrestleMania.

Who will the WWE Intercontinental Champion face at WrestleMania 39?

The Ring General has been rumored to face two former world champions on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was earlier reported that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus may be looking to challenge Gunther at SoFi Stadium for the latter's Intercontinental Championship. While this is a major possibility, one simply can't rule out Brock Lesnar as a potential opponent for Gunther at the Show of Shows.

Following their face-off at Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was sent into a frenzy. The rumors for months were that The Beast and The Ring General would face each other in Inglewood, CA. However, a recent report debunked them.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's feud-ending third chapter is likely to take place at the Elimination Chamber on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Perhaps the company will look to swerve fans by going ahead with this blockbuster match for WrestleMania 39.

