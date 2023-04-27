Former WWE official explains why introducing a new Championship is a bad decision

On this week's WWE RAW, Triple H brought back the World Heavyweight Championship with a new design. While the announcement was well received among fans, former referee Jimmy Korderas is apparently not a fan of the newly unveiled world title.

Triple H revealed on RAW that a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. The introduction of a new world title meant that Roman Reigns would now be a brand-exclusive champion after the draft.

While most fans were happy with the news, Korderas thought it was a bad decision to have another main championship. The former WWE official explained on his Reffin Rant on Twitter how the midcard titles will be affected by the World Heavyweight Championship.

"As a fan, I don't like the idea, but as an analyst I get it," Korderas said. "From a business standpoint, I understand that USA Network and Fox want their own specific champions. I am just worried having another championship is going to be dilution."

He added:

"I like having one World Champion going between brands, regardless of whether you're having them brand specific. But this is going to hurt the IC Title and the US Title, in my opinion."

Jimmy Korderas was a longtime WWE referee from 1987 to 2009. After his release from the company, Korderas went into broadcasting and podcasting. He currently works as an analyst for Sportsnet in Canada.

WWE reportedly has a leading candidate to win World Heavyweight Championship

A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Fans are torn on who they want to win the title, but a leading candidate has reportedly already been established.

WresteVotes via GiveMeSport reported that Seth Rollins is a frontrunner to win the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins has been the MVP of the company and deserves to be rewarded for his hard work.

Cody Rhodes is not expected to be involved since he still has his sights on Roman Reigns.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures He's the guy.



Keep Cody chasing Roman.



Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion of a new era.



It's perfect. He's the guy.Keep Cody chasing Roman.Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion of a new era.It's perfect. https://t.co/R1cnWjtePl

It was also noted that WWE could do a swerve and put the new championship on Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style recently returned to television, and winning the World Heavyweight Championship might revive his career.

Who would you like to see win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Share your answers in the comments section.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes