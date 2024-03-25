Former WWE official reveals which legend got him interested in wrestling again

A former WWE official has revealed which legend has got him watching professional wrestling again. WWE's product is incredibly hot at the moment as the promotion gets set for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next month.

The Rock has aligned himself with The Bloodline and has acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown. The Brahma Bull has taken several shots at Cody Rhodes and his family as the company builds toward The Show of Shows. He is scheduled to team up with Roman Reigns to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Mike Chioda is a former WWE referee and took to social media today to reveal why he has started watching wrestling again.

Chioda reposted a message from The Great One earlier today and credited the veteran for getting him to tune into wrestling once again.

"Absolutely phenomenal @TheRock you got me tuned into wrestling again!! Fire 🔥 up!!," he wrote.

Bill Apter pitches celebrity confronting The Rock at WWE WrestleMania

This year's WrestleMania will take place in Philadelphia and legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has pitched an appearance by Sylvester Stallone. The Hollywood star once portrayed the iconic movie character 'Rocky Balboa', who was from the Philadelphia area in the films.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter pitched an idea for Stallone and The Brahma Bull to face off at the biggest show of the year. Apter noted that fans could have some fun with the "Rocky!" chants if Stallone were to make an appearance at the show next month.

"I have heard rumors of course, that he [Sylvester Stallone] might be there, and it would be very apropos because you have fans... What I envision, and nobody I have told this to believes me, is somehow if they bring him in, he has gotta go face to face some way with The Rock, so the fans can yell out 'Rocky! Rocky!' Like you will know it's for Stallone as Rocky and not Rocky [The Rock]. That's what I wanna see," said Apter. [From 04:47 onwards]

You can check out Apter's pitch in the video below:

The Rock has excelled as a heel since his return to WWE earlier this year. Only time will tell how long he will be aligned with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline moving forward.

