Former WWE official says he would "steal" in a ladder match to work at WrestleMania

Over the years, due to different reasons, WWE officials have stepped into the ring to compete in a match. Former official Nick Patrick recently created a hypothetical scenario where referees would need to compete in a match to determine who would work at WrestleMania.

In 2001, Nick Patrick made his debut in WWE(then WWF). He became the referee for The Alliance of ECW. The former official even had a match against Earl Hebner during the WWF Invasion with Mick Foley as a guest referee. However, Patrick lost the match. He was a heel referee who used to refuse to count to three for babyfaces like The Rock and Steve Austin.

During a recent episode of his podcast Monday Mailbag, Patrick talked about who would win a referees' ladder match to determine who gets to officiate at WrestleMania. He said that he would let Earl Hebner climb up to the top of the ladder and get the belt off. He further said that as soon as he would take the belt off, Patrick would tip the ladder over and steal the belt from him.

"Well, it never was my gig to go over in a match," he said. "I get a lot more heat getting beaten and lying about it, so I'm not going to put myself over in this thing. But I think I'd put myself in it. I would let Earl Hebner climb up to the top of that thing and just as he got the belt off and into his hands, I tip that ladder over and send him tumbling out to the floor. Go and take that title away from him while he's down there ... He's gonna win it, but I'm gonna take it and steal it from him." [H/T Wrestling INC]

The former official added that he would be happy to just let Earl climb up the ladder and take it from him afterward.

WWE not mentioning referees by their names disappointed former official Jimmy Korderas

In an interview with Wrestling News Co, Korderas said that WWE had stopped calling referees by their names after he left the company, and he believes that it was a disservice to them.

"No, that [not calling referees by names] happened after I was gone from WWE. Yeah, yeah so you know watching it and then all of a sudden you know you notice. I notice anyways little things like that where, hey they're not mentioning the referees. They're not even kind of alluding to them, just oh there's a, there's a, you know distraction of the ref and not naming them and I was like that, then. Ahh, that's a little bit of a disservice," said Korderas.

The latest referee to compete in a match is AEW's Aubrey Edwards. Alongside Mark and Papa Briscoe, Edwards defeated Jeff Jarret, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal at AEW Rampage.

