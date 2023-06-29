Former WWE personality believes 28-year-old star should have betrayed Seth Rollins on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pitched an interesting idea for the popular segment on RAW that involved Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Carmelo Hayes.

The Visionary has been repeatedly targeted by Balor leading to their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank this Saturday. The same continued on RAW this Monday, where The Prince once again blindsided Rollins and laid him out. Finn wanted to inflict further damage on the champion with a chair, but Carmelo Hayes came out to the rescue.

Speaking on the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo put forward the idea of Carmelo Hayes betraying Rollins and smashing him with a chair instead.

"Bro, what if Carmelo would have taken the chair from Finn Balor and smashed Seth Rollins? That's what I am talking about bro. Why can't we have that anymore?" [58:46 - 59:03]

Later that night, Carmelo Hayes faced Finn Balor in a singles match where the Judgment Day member secured the victory. Many fans did not like the idea of the NXT Champion losing clean on his main roster debut and compared the situation with that of another former champion who ended up getting released.

Vince Russo believes Carmelo Hayes should have faced Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank

Carmelo Hayes has been on a rapid ascend ever since signing with WWE in 2021. The 28-year-old is the current NXT champion and has been massively put over during his last few appearances on RAW and SmackDown.

While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo added that the rising star should have defeated Finn Balor in their match and went on to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.

"Why not have that match earlier in the night? Carmello Hayes goes over, and now he gets the shot at Seth Rollins, who invited him to the event, and we go to Money in the Bank, and he screws Seth Rollins out of the title. Why can't we do something that simple to shake something up?" said Russo.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins x Carmelo Hayes Seth Rollins x Carmelo Hayes https://t.co/dLNDvry0UE

Carmelo Hayes was also in action on NXT, where he defended his coveted title against Baron Corbin. The rising star was also confronted by Rhea Ripley backstage, who asked him to stay away from The Judgment Day.

