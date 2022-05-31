"Don't think it's right for a television show"- Former WWE personality blasts The Miz's segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on The Miz TV segment that took place on RAW this week.

The segment featured former RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits as the A-lister's guest for the evening. However, Dana Brooke soon interrupted the trio, who rushed down to the ring with Akira Tozawa chasing her 24/7 Championship. The segment also featured multiple other stars in pursuit of Brooke's title.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed that while it was a fun segment, it should have been limited to live events and house shows and shouldn't be on TV programming:

"To me, this was just between The Miz and The Street Profits. I wrote this was just such a cluster and just great for a House Show. This is House Show business. Get all these stars out there. I mean, the crowd there loved it, they enjoyed it. The kids probably popped and thought it was funny. This is a great house show fun. I just don't think it's right for a television show. That's all,"- said Russo. (From 32:41 to 33:07)

The Miz took to Twitter to respond to The Street Profits taking over his show

The A-Lister has been one of the best stars on the mic for many years. His talk show, Miz TV, usually features the veteran inviting other wrestlers where he does most of the talking and grilling.

However, this wasn't the case on the Red Brand this week as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were the center of attraction and cornered The Miz. The duo even used one of The Rock's most famous catchphrases to silence the former world champion.

Taking to Twitter after the segment, Miz TV's host made it clear that it's still his talk show.

The 41-year-old has aligned himself with Theory in recent weeks. The duo have constantly used their heel tactics to create problems for Mustafa Ali. However, WWE official Adam Pearce announced on RAW this week that Theory will defend his United States Championship at Hell in a Cell.

