"I hate to even say that" - Former WWE personality discloses the origins of The Undertaker pretending to be Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently revealed the origins of a famous angle featuring The Undertaker and Kane from the Attitude Era days.

As part of the angle, The Deadman pretended to portray his storyline brother. According to Russo, it was his idea to come up with the storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo revealed that the idea for the angle was his. He also detailed how people in WWE had to address him only by his last name:

"Yeah, that was my idea. And I hate to even say that, because the minute I say something was my idea, 'Oh no, it wasn't.' Yeah, well it was, unfortunately. Yeah bro, at the beginning when I started working at the WWE, people had to call me Russo. They weren't allowed to call me Vince. It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard of in my freaking life. People were calling me Russo, bro, like we were in the streets of Brooklyn." [1:04:05 – 1:04:50]

Damian Priest recently spoke about wanting to face The Undertaker

Damian Priest has often portrayed dark and mysterious characters in wrestling, with some fans comparing his persona in ROH to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Priest recently spoke about his desire to face The Deadman in a dream match.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power ahead of Clash at the Castle, The Judgment Day member explained that The Phenom was the reason why he became a WWE Superstar in the first place.

Priest explained:

“The easy answer is Undertaker,” Priest said. “He’s the reason why I wanted to become a WWE Superstar. He’s the reason why I fell in love with this business. It has nothing to do with the wrestling, so to speak. It was more The Undertaker the character, the emotion he got out of me, that’s what I strive to do for others. I want to get that type of emotion out of people. Hands down, easy answer, no question about it…"

Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year after having retired from in-ring action.

