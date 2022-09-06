Former WWE personality explains how Cody Rhodes could win Roman Reigns' championships without directly beating him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained how Cody Rhodes could become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion down the road without even beating Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the only superstar he thinks is capable of dethroning Reigns is The Rock.

According to him, The Great One should win the titles off Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and immediately relinquish them the following night. This would allow WWE to host a tournament where Rhodes could end up winning the belts and work as a babyface champion.

"If you know you're going to do that, you're gonna start getting the players in places now. Who are gonna be the final 8? Who are gonna be the final 4? You're starting to get those pieces in place now and then you do a total reset with somebody else and if you put Cody in that kind of a tournament environment and he wins it? Okay, let's see how Cody does as a babyface champion. But that's what I would do. Anybody else right now, I ain't buying it." said Russo [46:24-47:02]

What did Vince Russo have to say in regards to The Rock dethroning Roman Reigns?

Vince Russo believes that the only believable contender that could dethrone Roman Reigns is The Rock.

Russo suggested that Reigns could hold on to his world titles till WrestleMania 39, finally dropping them to his cousin in California. A family-related feud could be a solid booking option.

Russo said:

"I'll tell you. The one where it would really really mean something honestly is The Rock.... However long more, maybe we're gonna go with Reigns all the way to WrestleMania. You gotta build a good story with Rock, it really has to be personal, family related. It's gotta be really really really meaty, then I would have Rock go over. WrestleMania, LA, next night I would have Rock go out relinquish the belt, then have a big tournament to crown the new champion."

As of right now, The Rock's return is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief is on the back of a successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

