"Was I supposed to know who this woman was?" - Former WWE personality isn't familiar with Aliyah after her RAW appearance (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has claimed that he isn't familiar with WWE star Aliyah after she appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, the 27-year-old star lost to Bayley in a singles match after she hit a suplex and followed up with Rose Plant for the win.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo seemed clueless about Aliyah but did end up praising the SmackDown star, labeling her as a "good looking woman".

"Bro, was I supposed to know who this woman was? As a RAW viewer, I've never seen or heard of this good looking woman but I've never heard or seen her in my life. So then, okay, I'm seeing this woman for the first time and she's losing." said Russo [21:40 – 22:40]

Aliyah recently competed in the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Aliyah teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez for a tag team match against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of The Toxic Attraction.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions made their main roster debut and ended up victorious with a win over Aliyah and Rodriguez. Unfortunately, Toxic Attraction has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury to Dolin.

Instead, a 'second chance' Fatal-Four Way Match will take place this Friday on SmackDown. The match will consist of Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & Sonya Deville, as they will each look to gain that second chance and prove why they deserve to be the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

As for Aliyah, throughout her WWE tenure, she has mostly competed as a singles competitor, even on WWE NXT. Since moving up to the main roster, she has shared the ring with the likes of Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Charlotte Flair, whom she previously challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Canadian star recently competed in a Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Title, one that was won by The Queen of Spades.

