Former WWE personality feels the company is testing Ezekiel by intentionally booking him to lose (Exclusive)

Vince Russo commented on Ezekiel's recent defeat on WWE RAW, whilst reviewing the episode. Russo, who is all too familiar with backstage politics in wrestling, felt that backstage officials might intentionally want Ezekiel to lose.

The final RAW before WWE WrestleMania Backlash this week saw Ezekiel being on the losing end in a tag team match.

Russo said WWE could be booking the RAW superstar to lose out of spite and to see how he reacts backstage after the setback:

"And Ezekiel gets beat (laughs). Bro, we haven't seen the guy for eight years. The second time he is in the ring, he gets beat," said Vince Russo. "The second time! We're going to test him, bro. We're going to test him to see if he has a boo-boo face in the locker room, bro. So, we're going to test Ezekiel to see how he accepts the loss. Yes!" [19:21 - 20:00]

Ezekiel teamed up with The Street Profits to take on Kevin Owens and the Alpha Academy on RAW. Sadly for Elias' younger brother, he got pinned after getting tripped by KO.

Vince Russo explains why he is unhappy with Ezekiel's WWE program with Kevin Owens

While the Ezekiel angle was initially criticized for being a little too silly, WWE has invested time and effort in building up the narrative in recent weeks. However, Vince Russo noted that the writers lacked the inventiveness to book unique ways to advance the storyline between Ezekiel and Owens.

He went on to say that the promotion was running out of ideas and highlighted how they aired a familiar pre-tape on this week's RAW:

"You know what I never saw coming, bro? The Street Profits, Ezekiel, Alpha Academy, and Kevin Owens going, 'That's not him, that's not him.' I never saw that coming for the fourth week in a row. Never saw that coming on this show! Bro, the fourth week in a row, they repeated the same exact pre-tape," revealed Russo. "They could have taken this from the other three shows, and I just don't remember because it was the exact same verbiage for three weeks in a row." [18:00 - 18:37]

Ezekiel may have suffered a forgettable loss this week, but company officials seem serious about continuing to focus on his mysterious identity and the feud with Kevin Owens.

