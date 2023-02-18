Former WWE personality firmly believes Roman Reigns should retain his title at Elimination Chamber 2023 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained why it makes little sense for Sami Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

The former Honorary Uce is sure to have the Montreal crowd in the palm of his hand when he faces The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2023. Zayn has emerged as arguably the most popular babyface in the company after the events of Royal Rumble 2023, with many fans rooting for him to defeat Reigns.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that WWE could have Zayn win in Montreal, only for Roman Reigns to win it back on SmackDown. However, Vince Russo disagreed with this, saying it made no sense to end Reigns' winning streak before WrestleMania 39.

Russo thinks WWE needs to preserve the streak until The Grandest Stage of Them All, where Cody Rhodes could finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"I'm thinking like they are thinking, and they have made such a big deal out of this streak and to end it for a one-day reign, whereas, if you keep it intact, then that's part of Cody Rhodes' win," said Russo (24:44 - 15:02)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Kevin Owens to cost Sami Zayn a win over Roman Reigns

In the same conversation, Vince Russo pitched a wild idea for a returning Kevin Owens to cost Sami Zayn the Undisputed Universal Title win. The former WWE writer thinks this is the only logical way for the promotion to end the bout.

"Bro, I'm telling you, with my writer's hat on, bro, to me, the only way you to get through this is if Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn. To me, that's the only way you get out of this," said Vince Russo. (18:40 - 19:00)

It remains to be seen whether KO shows up at Elimination Chamber 2023, as he's not been around since Royal Rumble earlier this year. At the show, Owens failed to defeat Roman Reigns and was brutalized in the all-time great post-match angle.

