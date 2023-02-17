Major betrayal to take place during Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's match at Elimination Chamber, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks the only way WWE could end Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's match at Elimination Chamber is by having Kevin Owens betray Zayn.

The former Honorary Uce will wrestle the biggest match of his career at Elimination Chamber 2023, where he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The bout will go down in Sami Zayn's hometown of Montreal, where fans are expected to be firmly in his support.

Apart from The Bloodline in Reigns' corner, fans are expecting to see Kevin Owens return for the first time since Royal Rumble 2023 to be on Zayn's side. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on how WWE must end the match.

The wrestling veteran explained that having Kevin Owens cost Sami Zayn the chance to defeat the Tribal Chief was the only logical way to close the night.

"Bro, I'm telling you, with my writer's hat on, bro, to me, the only way you to get through this is if Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn. To me, that's the only way you get out of this," said Vince Russo. (18:40 - 19:00)

Check out the full video below:

Jey Uso could help Roman Reigns defeat Sami Zayn

Though Vince Russo wants Kevin Owens to betray Sami Zayn, recent rumors suggest another major betrayal could go down during the match. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jey Uso could turn on Zayn and prove his allegiance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Over 300 days later.



Sami is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of



What a story. April 22, 2022: Sami Zayn offers his assistance to Roman Reigns.Over 300 days later.Sami is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of #WWEChamber What a story. April 22, 2022: Sami Zayn offers his assistance to Roman Reigns.Over 300 days later.Sami is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of #WWEChamber.What a story. https://t.co/dOFMOvAtx8

Jey was the only one not to attack Sami Zayn during the closing moments of Royal Rumble 2023, choosing to walk away. Moreover, he shared a heartfelt moment with the former Honorary Uce on last week's SmackDown as well.

Jey's betrayal could potentially set up a dream match pitting The Usos against Owens and Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes