Surprising plan for Jey Uso in Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber revealed - Reports

Jey Uso will have to make a tough choice at Elimination Chamber this Saturday as his friend Sami Zayn takes on his Tribal Chief in a WWE Universal title match. As per reports, the plan is for Jey to turn on Sami after Roman Reigns defeats him in his home country.

After spending several months with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn finally grew a spine at Royal Rumble when he refused to attack his friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Instead, he hit The Tribal Chief with a chair shot to the back, resulting in the entire Bloodline turning against him. Everyone attacked the former Honorary Uce except for Jey Uso. He decided to walk off instead of beating up Zayn along with the others.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's original plan for Zayn vs Reigns at Elimination Chamber is for Jey Uso to surprise everyone and turn on the former honorary Uce after the match and remain a loyal member of the Bloodline. This would lead to a tag team match between The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. He also insinuated that the plans could change.

''The original plan was for Zayn to lose, Jey Uso to turn on him and the Usos vs. Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania back many months.''

Will Triple H change plans for Sami Zayn based on audience reaction?

The report stated this will be the first time Triple H is in a position where a babyface has become so popular that original plans might need to be altered. Dave Meltzer stated that Vince McMahon would often change plans in order for the fan-favourite to win the World Championship even if he didn't think of the superstar as the face of WWE.

''A huge key aspect of this is also it’s the first time Paul Levesque has ever been put in this position. Vince McMahon was many times, and his usual reaction was to change Mania and give people what they wanted short-term, with full belief that it was just doing that and not being committed to the change,'' stated Meltzer.

With fans clamoring to see Zayn in the World Championship picture, it is possible that WWE will make some changes to the main event of WrestleMania. Roman Reigns could defend his championship titles in a triple threat with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

