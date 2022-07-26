"Are you guys like 12?" - Former WWE personality heavily criticizes Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, and others before Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo had some strong words for Ric Flair, Jeff Jarrett, and others, going to the extent of stating that pro wrestling needs to grow up.

The Nature Boy will be teaming up with Andrade El Idolo for a huge tag-team showdown against Jarrett and Jay Lethal, in what will be Flair's final match. In the lead up, video footage of Jeff Jarrett and others assaulting Ric Flair was released.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the same and his rant suggested that he wasn't a fan of the angle.

"Ric Flair's last match. So we're going to turn this into an angle. So I saw the Jarrett podcast with Conrad and I was like, 'Okay bro, this is a work shoot.'... Jeff was phenomenal, so I'm like, 'Alright guys, this is a work shoot, but it's pretty entertaining.' Then I see them jump Ric Flair and I'm like, 'WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE?' Bro we cannot just have Ric Flair's last hurrah. He's gotta be bleeding, Karen Angle's [Jarrett] gotta be wearing [a white dress]. What are you guys like 12?" [33:26 - 34:43]

Ric Flair values the recognition from Stone Cold Steve Austin

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the The Texas Rattlesnake told Bill Apter that he's looking forward to Flair's final match.

Austin said:

"I'm behind everything he does in the ring. So I'll look forward to seeing it. I wish I could be there in person, but again, I'm not traveling anywhere right now. But I wish him all the best and I know it's going to turn out great and I can't, can't wait to watch it."

In response, The Nature Boy sent out the following tweet:

Thanks To The Biggest Star In The History Of @WWE! @steveaustinBSR, Recognition From You Is All I Need In Life! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents #FlairsLastMatch

Flair's final match is scheduled to take place on July 31st at Starrcast V. The show will feature talent from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other notable promotions.

