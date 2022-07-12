"They will probably do that next week" - Former WWE personality hints at a major storyline development with Alexa Bliss (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has hinted that WWE might be angling towards a major storyline featuring Alexa Bliss.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Bliss' doll Lilly was supposedly meant to be stolen on this week's showw.

Since that wasn't the case, this storyline could further develop during next week's episode of RAW, as we might be heading towards the end of the Bliss-Lilly pairing on WWE programming.

"Supposedly earlier in the day Chris, the story was, somebody was supposed to steal Alexa Bliss' doll and that was going to be the big story. So they will probably do that next week, somebody is going to steal Lilly." said Vince Russo [42:20 – 43:59]

Vince Russo was previously critical of Alexa Bliss still carrying Lilly with her

Alexa Bliss has been carrying the Lilly doll ever since her character took a spooky turn on WWE TV.

During a previous edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical towards the former RAW Women's Champion for still carrying the Lilly doll with herself despite switching her character back to normalcy.

According to the wrestling veteran, the Lilly doll seems out of place alongside Little Miss Bliss' current character. He said:

"Why is Alexa Bliss still walking around with that doll? She is normal now but she still has the doll. I know they gotta sell them, bro. Eight thousand Lillies sitting in a warehouse somewhere in Stamford, Connecticut but like, it's just so out of place man."

On this week's episode of RAW, Bliss teamed up with Asuka for a tag team match against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

The former RAW Women's Champion isn't exactly involved in a proper storyline, but considering that Lilly does get stolen in the near future, the WWE Universe can expect the beginning of another thrilling story featuring Bliss.

