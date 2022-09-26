"It was an uncomfortable announcement"- Former WWE personality recalls calling an iconic match involving Brock Lesnar

Former WWE ring announcer opened up about the time he had to announce the result of the match between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

The Beast Incarnate shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania 30 as he ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak that saw him win 21 consecutive matches at the Show of Shows. The moment is officially recognized by WWE as the single most shocking moment in the company's history.

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Justin Roberts stated that it was probably the biggest announcement of his career.

"I'd say my biggest announcement in WWE was Brock [Lesnar] beating Taker for the streak," Roberts said. "That was the biggest announcement I ever made that got the smallest reaction."

The current AEW ring announcer added that the moment was very "uncomfortable" for him and took him by surprise:

"My stomach dropped. I was just in doubt, and so it was very uncomfortable, and then I get a cue a minute later and I go, 'The winner of this match, Brock Lesnar.' And it was an uncomfortable announcement,"- He added. (h/t- Wrestling Inc.)

Brock Lesnar likely to return to WWE soon

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate is widely popular among casual fans and is one of the last few remaining superstars who transcends wrestling.

Brock was last seen on TV programming at SummerSlam earlier this year where he took on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. However, The Tribal Chief prevailed once again in what was billed as the last match ever between the two.

However, according to a recent report, the former UFC star is set to return to WWE soon. Brock is rumored to be a part of a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and could soon return to set up the bout.

The Beast Incarnate was also recently spotted in a new look amidst his hiatus from the squared circle.

