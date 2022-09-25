Photo: Brock Lesnar drastically changes his look during WWE hiatus

Brock Lesnar was recently spotted without the signature beard that he had been rocking for the past year or so.

At SummerSlam 2022, The Beast Incarnate took on his arch-rival Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. The Tribal Chief managed to put Lesnar down in the end, thus retaining his title belts in the process. Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since, but the latest rumors state that he will be back next month.

It looks like Lesnar will be returning to WWE TV with an old look. A picture is currently making the rounds on social media, in which Lesnar can be seen with a clean-shaven face.

Check out the picture below:

How did WWE fans react to Brock Lesnar shaving his beard?

When it comes to popularity among fans, Lesnar trumps some of the biggest stars in wrestling history. He has been a part of the business for about two decades now and has done it all in the ring. Lesnar has amassed a massive fan following across the globe over the years. Here's how his fans reacted to the viral picture:

Edward Takeshi @BobbyTakeshi @WrestlingHumble Ain’t no way…we needed a proper Viking Brock vs Lashley smh. He gotta fully bring back the 2014 Brock then. @WrestlingHumble Ain’t no way…we needed a proper Viking Brock vs Lashley smh. He gotta fully bring back the 2014 Brock then.

Brock Lesnar's bearded look consisted of a ponytail as well and instantly became a big hit among fans when he made his surprise return at last year's WWE SummerSlam. Months later, Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and opened up on the origins of his new look:

"I'm just... yeah, I've been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like 'I bet you I will.'" said Lesnar.

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Brock Lesnar says his kids dared him to wear a ponytail 🤣🤣 Brock Lesnar says his kids dared him to wear a ponytail 🤣🤣 https://t.co/e8wnbHmnZ3

Rumor has it that Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar and Lashley faced each other earlier this year at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. The match ended in Lashley's favor due to interference from Roman Reigns.

