Former WWE personality ridicules popular superstar for imitating Seth Rollins' outfit choices on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently had a few laughs at the expense of Asuka's dressing sense on RAW.

Bianca Belair picked up a well-fought win over Chelsea Green this week. After the match, the duo of Green and Carmella launched an attack on the champ. Asuka, clad in a suit, came down to the ring and evened the odds. This time, however, the Empress of Tomorrow played some mind games with The EST of WWE, refusing to hand over the RAW Women's Title and then laying it in front of her before walking out of the ring.

Russo was on the Legion of RAW podcast this week, reviewing the entire show. He ridiculed Asuka's outfit and questioned whether he missed the episode where the Empress of Tomorrow started dressing up like Seth Rollins.

"Okay, so we couldn't have missed this, right? What episode did Asuka become Seth Rollins? When did that happen? When did Asuka become the Joker and I missed that? What is that?" [From 1:09:10 - 1:09:35]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Asuka and Bianca Belair will team up next week on WWE RAW

WWE later announced a huge tag team matchup for next week's show, where Asuka will team up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Carmella and Chelsea Green.

However, Belair was not pleased with the mind games being employed by Asuka ahead of their blockbuster clash at WrestleMania. She took to Twitter to express her thoughts following this week's events.

Check out the post below:

With the Show of Shows a little over two weeks away, cracks seem to develop in the mutually respectful relationship between Asuka and Belair.

What do you think of the build to WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes