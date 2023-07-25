Former WWE personality takes a shot at Cody Rhodes; accuses him of being "so full of himself" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' promo and the lack of storytelling during the segment.

The American Nightmare came out to address the fans this week on RAW. He mentioned that his mother was not amused with Brock Lesnar's attack and claimed that the Beast had made a huge mistake. He vowed to teach his assailant a lesson and humiliate him during their match at SummerSlam.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed Cody's promo. He claimed that the American Nightmare seemed self-centered as he mentioned an expensive cigar that no one in the audience could relate to. The former writer said that the segment neither engaged the WWE Universe nor progressed the story.

"I can't take these Cody promos becuase all I'm seeing is a guy that's just so full of himself. That's all that I can see. They don't further stories, they're not going anywhere. I think he referenced a cigar today, and it was probably a cigar nobody could afford. Nobody in the crowd had one of these becuase it's probably 500 bucks a cigar. I'm sorry but these things go nowhere for me bro." [From 18:47 - 19:26]

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will meet at SummerSlam

At this point, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have been in the ring several times. Apart from numerous skirmishes, the two stars had a couple of matches in the past.

Rhodes managed to walk out with a win at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. However, Lesnar dominated the American Nightmare and got a win back at WWE Night of Champions. The two stars will now have an opportunity to settle this rivalry once and for all at SummerSlam.

The animosity between the two superstars has grown to the point where the two stars want to humiliate each other rather than just walk away with a win. It will be interesting to see how the rubber match pans out at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

