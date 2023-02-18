Former WWE personality thinks Edge and Beth Phoenix will defeat Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber 2023 (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo thinks Edge and Beth Phoenix will defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The Rated-R Superstar has been feuding with The Judgment Day, a stable he founded, for several months now. Things became personal when the faction destroyed Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, at Extreme Rules 2022 after the Canadian superstar's grueling match against Balor, which he lost.

The husband-wife duo returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble to reignite the feud. They now have a chance to seek vengeance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, where they battle it out against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed-tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted that Edge and Beth Phoenix would walk away with the win at the show.

"Yeah, you gotta put Edge over Finn Balor," said Vince Russo. [15:03 - 15:10]

He also believes Balor would eat the pinfall and not Ripley, as she's scheduled to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

"That's is why I think if the plan is to put her (Rhea Ripley) over in that title match, they lose here," added Vince Russo. [15:39 - 15:45]

Edge could face Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 39

Though The Rated-R Superstar and the leader of Judgment Day will feature at Elimination Chamber 2023, it may not mark the end of their feud.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Edge and Finn Balor were supposed to do a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble, but Edge’s acting commitments kept him from setting the match up strong enough



- WON Edge and Finn Balor were supposed to do a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble, but Edge’s acting commitments kept him from setting the match up strong enough- WON https://t.co/8LHWXbNvkP

As per a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestle Observer Newsletter, the duo is expected to square off inside the Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. Considering Balor had defeated Edge in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules 2022, it's safe to say the former WWE Champion would be eager to avenge the loss.

