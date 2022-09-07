"He's got weird things about him" - Former WWE personality briefly explains why Vince McMahon preferred pushing "pretty boys" like Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon and his pattern of pushing "pretty boys" like current WWE star Austin Theory.

Theory is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder and won the contract while McMahon was still in charge as the CEO/Chairman of the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that McMahon is fond of weird idiosyncrasies. He also pointed out the type of humor he likes:

"Bro, Vince has weird idiosyncrasies. You know, he loves bathroom humor, he's got weird things about him, bro," said Russo. [38:40 – 40]

McMahon announced his retirement from the business a few months ago. Since then, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has been in charge. She is now the co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan. Triple H is the new WWE Head of Creative and has received a lot of praise for the work he has done so far.

Vince Russo recently said that Austin Theory is a "mid-carder at best" in WWE

Vince Russo recently spoke about Austin Theory, as he believes that the 25-year-old star is only a "mid-carder at best."

On the same edition of Legion of RAW, the former creative writer expressed that the company isn't capable of boosting Theory regardless of how they book him:

"Bro, you could buy a 100-foot ladder and let Theory climb that ladder and stand on the top of it and it's not going to boost him, bro. Theory's a mid-carder, bro. He is a mid-carder, at best. He's a good little hand, he's a good little hand. That's it," he added. [47:45 – 49:24]

Austin Theory was unsuccessful in his attempt to cash in the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Clash at the Castle but is still in possession of his briefcase.

