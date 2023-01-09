Former WWE personality wants Vince McMahon "1000%" back in power (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes former CEO Vince McMahon should be back in power in the company as it would make the wrestling business more newsworthy.

McMahon retired from his role as Chairman and CEO in July 2022 amid several "hush money" allegations. After months of inactivity, Vince McMahon started off 2023 with a bang by returning to WWE as part of its board of directors. Though the 77-year-old's current role doesn't give him any creative powers, many believe it's only a matter of time before he reclaims his position from Triple H.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that he "1000%" wants to see Vince McMahon back in power in WWE. The industry veteran explained that this change could make things more newsworthy as the promotion's weekly programming doesn't have anything interesting going on.

"You know it's funny, bro, because I think the topic is supposed to be what do we want to see in wrestling or WWE in 2023. Bro, I'm not kidding you. What I really wanna see, if that's the topic of conversation, 1000% I want to see Vince McMahon back because it'll give us something to talk about. Bro, you can't talk about these shows!" said Vince Russo.

Russo added that McMahon's return would create a lot of "drama" and "content," and he's hoping for a change to come.

"There's nothing; we need some meat on the bone. We need something other to talk about other than the program, and Vince McMahon coming back really creates a lot of drama and gives me content. So I'm really hoping for that," added Vince Russo. [1:14 - 2:09]

Dutch Mantell on Vince McMahon's WWE return

On last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts about McMahon coming back to WWE.

Mantell believes things would have been awkward at WWE headquarters in Stamford, as many of those who ran their mouths in his absence would have run into him.

"I mean, I had heard that he was trying to get back but in my eyes, I'm saying too much water may have gone over that dam for him to wade his way back into the middle. But he did and now I'm thinking, wow, what a great day to be a fly on the wall in WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. Can you imagine everybody that ran their mouth after Vince's exit, now they run into him in the hallway? That would be a really awkward situation. I'm wondering is Vince gonna get rid of anybody?" said Mantell.

Considering Triple H's work has received universal praise from fans, McMahon potentially returning to power may not sit well with the viewers.

