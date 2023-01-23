Former footballers Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle were recently seen training at WWE's Performance Center. Mustoe had an altercation with SmackDown superstar Sheamus back in October 2022, and his training could lead to a bout against The Celtic Warrior.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross and former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos were there to support the soccer pundits. According to NBC, the duo is preparing for a "grudge match" against Sheamus.

Cross was seen pushing the Robbies to workout, shouting at them that Sheamus would be ready for the fight. Post training, the former RAW Women's Champion tweeted the following:

"Who knows? Maybe we can also persuade @The2RobbiesNBC to help me at @WWE #WWERoyalRumble next week."

Nikki Cross has teased a feud with her former tag team partner Alexa Bliss ahead of the Royal Rumble. Their storyline, however, is currently on hold as the latter is heading towards a title clash at the premium live event against current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE Superstars who have announced their entry ahead of the Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble has seen some surprising name returns and some worthy winners since its inception back in 2018.

Ahead of this year's titular bout, some superstars have announced their entry, most of which are from the blue brand: former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Emma, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler.

Interestingly, Baszler's friend and former world champion Ronda Rousey is seemingly not scheduled to participate in the contest.

From the red brand, Candice LeRae and The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley have made their intentions clear on winning a ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Eradicator is a heavy favorite to win the match.

