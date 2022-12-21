Former WWE referee details how Chris Jericho and Hall of Famer trusted him to call their match (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently spoke about the time he was officiating a match between Chris Jericho and Ricky Steamboat.

Steamboat was in action at Backlash 2009 in what proved to be his first singles match for the company since 1994. The two stars put on a clinic, and despite his age, The Dragon gave Jericho a run for his money. While he was unable to pick up the win, the fans gave the Hall of Famer a standing ovation after the match.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Marty Elias mentioned that it was an honor to be calling the shots when Chris Jericho and Ricky Steamboat locked horns. He revealed that both stars had explicitly asked for him to referee the match, and it was a matter of pride and belonging to him.

"Chris Jericho and Ricky Steamboat. I loved working with Steamboat and Jericho. Again, going back to being a great referee and working hard and being one of the boys is that both Steamboat and Jericho requested that I was the referee for that match at Backlash. That's amazing too. You sit back and you look at things and you put things in perspective, and to have that kind of trust from those guys is pretty amazing. You know, I'm really in that league with those guys." [13:36 - 14:22]

Marty Elias looks back fondly at his time in WWE

During the conversation, Marty Elias also spoke about working in different promotions.

He mentioned that WWE gave him global exposure and made him successful. He also enjoyed working with top talent like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and The Rock. He also spoke highly of Lucha Underground but chose WWE as the best place to work.

What did you think of Marty's run with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

