"What happened to the story?" - Former WWE employee criticizes Asuka/Rhea Ripley WrestleMania booking

Jimmy Korderas has given his thoughts on the recently-announced WrestleMania match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley.

Korderas had a long run with WWE. He served as a referee for 22 years until he left the company in 2009.

In a video released as part of the "Reffin Rant" series on his Twitter account, the former WWE Referee said he was sure the pair would "knock it out of the park" at WrestleMania. But he was also critical of the way the match has been put together by WWE.

"The internet is ablaze loving this match, looking forward to it. I don't disagree with that, I think it's going to be a wonderful match. I think these two ladies are going to knock it out of the park. But at the same time, what happened to the story? Building a story? Telling a story and getting there? Yes, I understand they're caught in a bad situation. Charlotte apparently has COVID, so that means the match that was rumored to take place between Asuka and Charlotte won't be taking place. "

"But this is... I don't know. It just feels like stop gap. I would have preferred a little bit more of a story going into this match, other than the former NXT Women's Champion and badass comes out and challenges Asuka. That is all."

Korderas also made his thoughts clear in the caption for his video. He criticized the fact that Ripley was given a match with Asuka after she asked for one.

"In today's #ReffinRant all you have to do to get a title match @ WM is ask? Who knew? Earning a title opportunity is so old school I guess! #StaySafe"

Korderas called attention to Charlotte Flair's recent COVID announcement in the video, but he sounded suspicious of the situation.

Charlotte Flair was due to face Asuka at WrestleMania 37

Charlotte Flair and Asuka in WWE

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair was seemingly set to face Asuka at WrestleMania 37. But The Queen recently took to social media to announce that she has contracted COVID-19.

After seeing she had been deleted from one of WWE's WrestleMania posters, many fans feared Charlotte may have been removed from the WrestleMania card. Plenty of fans believed that these events were related to her fiancé, Andrade, who was recently released by the company at his own request. But Charlotte's COVID-19 diagnosis offers a much clearer explanation.

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏



Thank you everyone for your love ❤️



👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

Are you looking forward to seeing Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? Or would you have preferred to see Charlotte have her shot at Asuka's title? Sound off in the comments below.

