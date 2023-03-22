Former WWE SmackDown star once again reacts to Logan Paul's mockery of Seth Rollins 

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins have carved out one of the most entertaining storylines in WWE, heading into WrestleMania 39.

For the second time, Paul knocked Rollins out with a punch on Monday Night RAW. After the show, the Impaulsive star took to Twitter to further humiliate the former Universal Champion, labeling him as Seth 'no chin' Rollins.

In a surprising turn of events, James Ellsworth reacted to Logan Paul's "no chin" comment about Seth Rollins earlier today. The former star was looking to remind him and the fans that the original idea behind the 'no chin' gimmick was his. In fact, it's connected to his own physical condition. James Ellsworth has now reacted to Logan Paul's Twitter post:

"Yea Seth “no chin” Rolli… Hey wait a minute," Ellsworth wrote.

Seth Rollins is yet to one-up Logan Paul after repeatedly being humiliated by the latter on multiple occasions. Their feud began at the Royal Rumble with Paul eliminating Rollins from the titular match. The Impaulsive star then cost The Visionary the United States Championship in the Elimination Chamber contest.

The former WWE SmackDown star explains his chinless condition

James Ellsworth was a popular name back in 2016 when he associated himself with AJ Styles and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) during their feud over the world championship. He later collaborated with Carmella, getting involved in the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in the namesake pay-per-view in 2017.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast in 2018, James Ellsworth revealed that his chinless condition was hereditary and that his mother and father had similar faces.

After his on-screen relationship with Carmella ended, he made sporadic appearances on WWE TV, including a segment with Saraya (fka Paige) which saw the latter fire him for insulting her.

He last appeared on SmackDown 1000, on a video uploaded to WWE's website and YouTube account, where he claimed he should have been a part of the show.

Poll : 0 votes