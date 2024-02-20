Former WWE star allegedly knows about a terrible Vince McMahon incident: "It was pretty regular"

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been at the center of attention after falling into some controversies. A former WWE star recently stated that he allegedly knows about even more terrible incidents involving Mr. McMahon.

Recent scandals involving Vince McMahon brought a lot of negative light on the Stamford-based promotion. TKO Group Holdings has done its best to steer clear of Mr. McMahon in recent months.

While speaking on the issue, former WWE star Paul Roma talked about some more allegations about Vince McMahon during an appearance on NewsNation. He spoke about the ring boy scandal from the early 1990s that involved Terry Garvin and Mel Phillips.

"It was pretty regular, you heard it on a regular basis for the most part. Then you wouldn't hear it for a while. Then it would come full circle. But it wasn't so much Vince McMahon as it was the people that he had surrounding him. You talk about an industry where you have young, good looking, well-built men in the ring. Half naked, three quarters naked actually,” Paul Roma said.

Roma added that it made things easy for some people in the industry who were close to Vince McMahon and that people were also told to do certain things with a warning of getting fired if they did not agree to do it:

"It left the door open. He had a lot of people around him, Vice Presidents and bookers that were very much into that. They put you in a really bad situation especially once you start making some money and you kind of get comfortable with that and then you find out that your job's on the line. Either do it or get fired. I witnessed quite a few that walked away… They were asked to do things. Se*ual things with other men that they did not want to do. My former partner being one of them..."

The former WWE star recalled being in a cab ride and someone next to him saying, "It's not worth the Benjamins" and the next day at a TV taping, that person was gone and never showed up to wrestle. He says that person had an "unfortunate accident" and passed away because he had a bleed on his brain after hitting his head.

Former WWE star Paul Roma continued that the allegations related to Vince McMahon were not too good long ago either. He added a story involving his former partner when he was part of the Young Stallions.

"One of my former partners when I was part of the Young Stallions, he was propositioned. He said he went to one of the agents and told them what had happened. I said, 'Why would you do that? You just ratted on both of us.' He kind of threw us both under the bus just starting out," Paul Roma said.

Roma continued to add that he knew about certain things that were worse than what had been alleged by Janel Grant. However, the former WWE star decided against sharing them on the platform.

