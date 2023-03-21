Former women's champion Alexa Bliss recently had an amusing Twitter exchange with her real-life best friend and former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

Little Miss Bliss is currently on a WWE hiatus. She still regularly shares content on social media with her millions of fans, though. Bliss recently sent a shout-out to her close friends. The tweet featured a heartfelt quote that said that only real ones stay while others come in and out of one's life.

This wholesome message received a response from Nia Jax, who decided to have some fun at her best friend's expense. The former WWE Superstar jokingly asked Alexa Bliss if she was throwing shade at her on Twitter.

Bliss responded to the tweet soon after.

"to you...from me...always. Lol"

Jax also responded to the tweet with "always."

Check out the entire exchange below:

Nia Jax once stood up for Alexa Bliss backstage in WWE

In mid-2018, Bliss feuded with Ronda Rousey over the RAW Women's Title. At SummerSlam 2018, Bliss lost the title to The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

About two years later, Jax revealed during a live stream that she complained to upper management that someone was hurting Bliss during matches.

"I was like, 'no she cannot do this anymore. I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again', and I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups, and tell them, 'listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, a 100 pounds, getting thrown around like a little ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in, I'm a 6 foot, 300-pound bi**h and I can handle it.'"

Jax later revealed that she was talking about Ronda Rousey. She added that she believed Rousey didn't do it intentionally and hurt Bliss because of improper training.

Nia Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021. Alexa Bliss is still a mainstay in WWE, though there's no concrete news on when she's going to make her return to TV.

Do you miss Nia Jax in WWE? What was your reaction to her one-off return at Royal Rumble 2023?

