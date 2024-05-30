Former WWE star "beyond honored" to be part of The Bloodline's lineage: "I have my lavalava"

A former WWE Superstar recently talked about the honor of being a part of The Bloodline's lineage. The star being referred to is Gene Snitsky.

Snitsky started his career with WWE in 2003 and performed on the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. He was quickly shifted to the main roster in 2004. The star made a huge name in the pro wrestling world with his unusual gimmick before parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2008.

However, the 54-year-old made a one-off appearance on the November 6, 2023, episode of WWE RAW alongside Chelsea Green, saying his famous line, "That wasn't my fault."

During a recent interview on Rewind Recap Relive, Gene Snitsky talked about The Bloodline. He said that he knew the Anoa'i Family very well and mentioned that he had a "lavalava" at his home, which is an integral part of the Samoan culture, similar to Roman Reigns' red necklace, the "Ula Fala."

"I know the family very well. I have my lavalava at home, that's like a big thing in their culture, they present you with a lavalava, so I technically, if you ask, you know Lloyd, Samu, you know Afa Jr. Technically I'm a member of the family, but like those guys going back all the way back to you know, Peter High Chief Maivia, like how do you argue the point? They are the best family in the history of pro wrestling," he said.

Snitsky further explained that he used to be in a tag team with the late great Umaga and how he is beyond honored to be a part of The Bloodline's lineage.

"Look at the lineage, look at all the top stars that have come from the family. I used to travel with Eki [Umaga], rest in peace Eki, him and I tag-teamed for a while, the most amazing athlete you'll ever meet, 6'5", 350 [pounds] or whatever the heck he was. [He used to do] standing backflips and all kinds of sh*t. It's crazy. So like just to be able to be part of that and part of the lineage and come from that training centre, you know, I'm beyond honored. It's the best experience you could ever get, you know, sitting [and] listening to Pops tell stories, like I said about the respect, you know, just everything across the board," he added. [From 04:58 to 06:05]

Check out the full interview below:

The Bloodline is all over the place in WWE at the moment

After Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief has not been seen on television, and there is no word on his return.

Amid The Head of the Table's absence, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of The Bloodline and has added two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, to the fearsome faction.

Many WWE fans believe that we might see a feud between Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Roman Reigns' Bloodline, which might include Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the stable's future.

Please credit Rewind Recap Relive and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

