Former WWE star calls out The Rock for skipping WrestleMania

A former WWE star called out The Rock for skipping WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss has not appeared on WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025.

Jonathan Coachman took to social media today to share his take on The Rock's claim on The Pat McAfee Show that he wasn't at WrestleMania because he wanted the spotlight to be on John Cena. Coachman noted that it hurt to call The Great One out because he was the first person he had been on television with.

"He was the person I was on TV first with in my career in the WWE. For him to go on Pat McAfee and say, 'I didn't want the spotlight on me, I wanted it on John Cena'. What? You had to know, he is so smart, he had to know that by not showing up, by not tweeting, by not posting, by not saying anything, now all of the focus is now on you," he said. [From 0:37 - 1:01]

The veteran also suggested that something was going on behind the scenes in the company that led to the 52-year-old not being present for WrestleMania.

"I don't know what is going on, but something is going on. I've been around enough backstage to know when, creatively, you don't get along. They are not getting along. And The Rock somehow wanted to make a statement. Well, statement made loud and clear. Now, they are doing cleanup. And that, that was not it," he added. [1:48 - 2:07]

Many wrestling fans were expecting the legend to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, Travis Scott was the only star who interfered, and it was enough for Cena to defeat The American Nightmare.

Vince Russo reacts to The Rock missing WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on The Rock not showing up for WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend noted that The Brahma Bull is in a prominent position in the company and suggested there was an issue behind the scenes after he missed The Show of Shows.

"I do want to say this first. There has been no social media from The Rock for the last three to four days; nothing, zero. So, there is definitely something going on behind the scenes. If anything, Rock would've put over WrestleMania, Rock would've put over his boy John Cena. Zero, did not say a word. Cena cut a promo tonight like Rock and Travis Scott did not exist." [From 4:09 onwards]

John Cena was hit with an RKO by Randy Orton last night on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Cena's title reign and if The Rock will be returning to WWE television anytime soon.

