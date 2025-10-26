Former WWE star caught in bed with someone's wife: "I was in this man's home, f****** his wife"

Sonya Deville's ten-year stint at WWE ended in February 2025. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, the 32-year-old star seemingly retired from pro wrestling. Deville recently shared a wild incident involving her.
The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently appeared on Paige's (aka Saraya) Rulebreakers podcast. During the chat, Deville revealed that she once dated a girl, but unlike her other relationships, they kept the relationship a secret and only a few people knew about it.
Deville later revealed that she eventually discovered that her girlfriend had a husband living with her, whom she assumed was her ex. The former WWE star disclosed that while she was having a personal moment with her then-girlfriend, a man knocked on the door, and she realized she was in a married couple's house.
"This story is wild. I won’t go into all the details, but here’s the short version. She was still fully married while I was in this man’s house, and I had no idea. He still lived there! I was in this man’s home, f****** his wife. He comes on the ring doorbell camera and says, ‘Who’s this h** in my house?’ And I’m standing there like, ‘Who’s this man talking?’ She goes, ‘Oh, that’s my ex-husband.’ No, b****, it was her current husband. He was a doctor who was away for work," Deville said (H/T: Ewrestlingnews)
The former WWE star talked about returning to MMA
Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Sonya Deville found success in mixed martial arts. In March 2025, on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 32-year-old talked about potentially returning to the octagon one more time after retiring from pro wrestling.
"I think the chances of me continuing my wrestling career and the chances of me reigniting my MMA career are about the same right now. I'm in this stage of my life right now where everything is going to be based on what I want and feel inside. It's not [going to be] for any other reason. So, yeah, wherever my passion is strongest is where I'm going to go," Deville said.
Fans will have to wait and see whether the former WWE official returns to the promotion anytime soon.