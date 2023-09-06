Former WWE star claims to have a better "chop" than Ric Flair (Exclusive)

Newly-crowned NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently claimed he had a better "chop" than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

It's no secret that The Nature Boy is one of the most respected and revered athletes in professional wrestling history. He is known for his incredible promo and character work and his technically proficient in-ring skills.

One of the most popular moves in Flair's arsenal was his chop. While many wrestlers today strike their opponents hard with the move, it's safe to Flair, who hit the hardest and most effective chops. However, on Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, EC3 claimed to have a better chop than Ric Flair.

If that wasn't enough, the former WWE star believed he also had a better dropkick than Ricky Steamboat and a better headlock than Dory Funk Jr., as he holds the NWA World Title now.

"I got a better headlock than Dory Funk Jr. I got a better dropkick than Ricky Steamboat, and a better crossbody than my dad. I got a better chop than Flair. I can surpass all of these," said EC3. [1:39 - 1:50]

WWE legend Ric Flair is slightly disappointed with his last match

A few weeks back, in an interview, Ric Flair shared his honest opinion on his final wrestling match in July last year.

The Nature Boy believes the bout should have been better as his tag team partner, Andrade El Idolo, and opponents Jeff Jarett and Jay Lethan had rehearsed it many times before the show.

"First of all, I appreciate they were scared to death I was gonna die, okay. But I wanted the match to be better because we'd rehearsed it to be a 20-minute unbelievable. They were supposed to suplex me off the top rope and all kinds of sh*t. But anyway, that's what makes you wanna do it again because I got in such good shape," Ric Flair explained.

Regardless of what went down during the match, Flair would always be considered one of the greatest to step foot inside the squared circle.

