Former WWE star claims Brock Lesnar's return is a step back for women

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 10, 2025 19:41 GMT
Lesnar returned last weekend at SummerSlam. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A former WWE star seemingly suggested that Brock Lesnar's return to the promotion was a step back for the women on the roster. The Beast Incarnate returned to attack John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 after the veteran lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Lance Storm and Bryan Alvarez discussed Lesnar's return at SummerSlam. Storm noted that the working conditions for female stars on the roster had improved since Vince McMahon's resignation.

"And Vince (McMahon) was removed, and Hunter (Triple H) has made things so much better. Women are making way more money. Women are legitimate stars. Women aren't objectified like they used to be. Women can wear non-revealing outfits and still be big stars," said Storm.
also-read-trending Trending

He wondered if Lesnar's return was considered a step back by the female stars on the roster. The 48-year-old has been referenced during Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

"Does this support your move to improve and make a respectful and safe environment for women in your company? Or does it detract from that and make it feel like you are going backwards?" he added.
Lesnar hit John Cena with an F5 as the crowd went crazy to close SummerSlam last Sunday night in New Jersey.

Paul Heyman reacts to Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Paul Heyman recently commented on Brock Lesnar's surprise return after the main event of SummerSlam.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the former champion's return to the promotion. Heyman claimed that he didn't pay attention to the criticism and noted that the fans at MetLife Stadium were happy to see him.

"Everything in life is met with criticism. I don't pay attention to that. He's here. That is the reality of the fact. He's here, and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F5 John Cena. Nobody left MetLife Stadium saying, 'Oh God, they brought back Brock?'. People were just going nuts. That is our paying audience, and they are happy to see him," said Heyman.

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline between John Cena and Brock Lesnar in the months ahead.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
