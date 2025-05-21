Former WWE star comes out of retirement for one night only

Samantha Irvin recently came out of retirement for the first time since leaving WWE. However, she didn't return as a ring announcer.

Irvin parted ways with WWE last October, citing a lack of opportunities. Despite being considered one of the best to ever do it, the 36-year-old star revealed that she did not like announcing at all. She wanted to transition into a manager or a General Manager, but WWE didn't see her in that role.

Samantha Irvin has since stepped away from pro wrestling to focus on her singing career, having already released a music video on her YouTube channel.

Earlier today, she took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she had the honor of introducing American-Ghanaian singer and 25-time Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder during the second annual Raiders Silver & Black Gala at Allegiant Stadium.

"Came out of retirement for an evening to introduce the GENIUS that is Stevie Wonder! What a surreal, once in a lifetime experience. Thank you @raiders, The Raiders Foundation, & @themarc85 for having me, and for a WONDERful evening to support Mental Health," she wrote.

Will Samantha Irvin return to WWE anytime soon?

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Ricochet addressed Samantha Irvin's wrestling future.

The AEW star said his wife has not completely shut the door on her wrestling return.

"She says that she’s going to… she said on her social media that she plans to return eventually. Absolutely. But right now, she’s honestly loving life. And whenever that is, it’s whatever she feels is best. At this point right now, she’s really just loving her entire life—being home, being with her daughter, the puppies at home. It’s great.”

It remains to be seen if she will return to her old stomping grounds or sign with AEW to be with her husband.

